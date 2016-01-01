Crusaders score 9 in loss to Gophers

BY SAM REESE – STAFF WRITER

Susquehanna women’s lacrosse was defeated 10-9 by Goucher during its away game on April 23, falling to 6-8 on the season.

Goucher started the game off strong making a 3-0 run over Susquehanna within the first ten minutes.

Susquehanna junior attacker Kelcie Ehler quickly responded to the pressure the Gophers exerted with two goals. Senior attacker Annie McElaney, assisted by senior midfielder Becky McHugh, followed with another goal which tied the game up 3-3 with 13 minutes left in the first half.

Goucher was on fire for the remainder of the half. The Gophers went on a 5-0 run which gave them a comfortable 8-3 lead at the end of the first half.

The Crusaders began the second half with intensity as they went on a 3-0 lead over Goucher. The first goal of the run was scored by freshman midfielder Brooke Klair, then followed by McElaney and the last scored by sophomore attacker Caroline Rabiecki to make the score 8-6.

Goucher and Susquehanna went back and forth with each team scoring two more goals each.

With six seconds left in the game, Klair scored the final goal of the game.

However, it was not enough for the Crusaders to win and they lost 10-9.

Susquehanna starting senior goalie Alyssa Rothman had a total of five saves while senior goalie Carolyn Figliolia had three saves finishing out the game.

“We didn’t play our best game and Goucher capitalized on our mistakes, giving them the win for the day,” said Susquehanna freshman defender Caroline Corrigan.

The Crusaders were also in action on April 27 when they beat non-conference foe Marywood by an 18-5 final score.

It was their final non-conference game this season.

Five different players scored twice on the afternoon, and senior defender Zoe Lycett picked up her 100th career ground ball.

McElaney was the leading scorer for the Crusaders on the afternoon, as she scored four goals and assisted on three more.

Rothman had two saves in 30 minutes of play, while Figliolia picked up four in the second half.

Marywood scored first just 17 seconds into the game with a goal by sophomore midfielder Caitlin Watson, but that would be the only lead they would obtain the whole afternoon.

The Crusaders scored the next five goals to take a commanding lead in the game.

The Pacers would pull within five with 12:34 remaining in the first half, but Susquehanna’s defense would stifle Marywood and take a 13-4 lead into halftime.

The second half was no different, as the Crusaders let up only one more goal, and that came after the team had acquired a comfortable 13-goal lead.

Sophomore midfielder Una Heinzerling would be the last to score for the Crusaders as she put one in with 3:37 remaining to make the score 18-5.

The team will be back in action with a home game Saturday, April 30 against United States Merchant Marine Academy.