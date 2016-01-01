Crusaders strive for personal bests at East Stroudsburg

BY RACHEL WHERRY – STAFF WRITER

The Susquehanna men’s and women’s track and field teams had strong performances at the East Stroudsburg All-American West Meet on April 23.

Senior sprinter Kwane Hayle was the first athlete to land a spot on the winner’s podium for the Crusaders following his race in the 100. Hayle crossed the line with a time of 10.99, earning him fourth place overall in the 84-runner field.

Later in the day, Hayle was back on the podium for his fifth-place finish in the 200 with a time of 22.04, just shy of his personal best of 22.01.

Currently tied for second in Susquehanna’s record books for the 100 with a mark of 10.73, Hayle said that in the final weeks he is striving toward a new career-best time that would surpass the current No. 1 spot of 10.62 and put his name at the top of the list.

In the field, senior Tom Schetroma led the Crusaders as the team’s top finisher in three of the throwing events. Schetroma placed 12th in the hammer throw with his mark of 40.68 meters and went on to finish 12th in the discus with a throw of 35.43 meters.

The shot put was where Schetroma excelled the most, with a throw of 15.44 meters, which earned him second overall at the meet.

In the javelin, senior Jared Minori captured third place with his throw of 56.99 meters.

Senior Desmond Edwards set a new personal best in the triple jump with a mark of 13.10 meters that was good for seventh place, while fellow senior Matt Cultrera finished 15th at 11.80 meters.

The women’s team performed equally as well, as nine different Susquehanna athletes set new personal records over the course of the day.

In the 100, junior Jasmine Mitchell crossed the finish line in a time of 12.85 to capture ninth place, while junior Jadzia Erskine finished in 15th with a time of 13.23—a personal best.

Junior Amy Kaschak took home first place in the 3000 steeplechase with a final time of 11:42.66.

In the 1500, sophomore Hannah Stauffer’s personal best time of 5:09.14 earned her ninth place, while sophomore Kailyn Reilly’s time of 2:22.99 in the 800 was good for sixth place.

Reilly is confident in her team’s ability to grab the first place trophy at the Landmark Conference Championships in just two weeks’ time—having to beat out Moravian who took the gold in the indoor championship this past year.

“As a team, I know we all set high goals to compete aggressively, work as a team and to train hard and smart throughout the season,” Reilly said. “That way we are all ready to put out what we have trained come time for championships.”

Sophomore Michelle Turnbach captured 14th place in the 100 hurdles with a career-best time of 16.37, while in the 400 hurdles senior Camilla De Araujo also set a personal best for 15th place at 1:12.57.

In the field events, junior Gabby Alguire threw for a first place finish in the javelin with a 42.70 meter mark. Senior Manouchka Paulemont tied for 12th in the long jump with a mark of 4.81 meters, and sophomore Hayley Painter surpassed her previous personal best mark in the pole vault with a height of 2.65m—good for 15th overall.