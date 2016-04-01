Crusaders get doubleheader win on senior day

BY PAT DELP – STAFF WRITER

The Susquehanna softball team celebrated its two seniors, center fielder Amanda Neveroski and right fielder Claire Hanratty, in style on April 23. The Crusaders won both games in their doubleheader against Scranton by scores of 3-2 and 8-0 to improve to 20-12 overall and 7-3 in conference play.

Entering the important Landmark Conference match up, the Crusaders were third in the conference with a 5-3 conference record, while Scranton was fourth with a 4-4 conference record. The games marked a chance for Scranton to overtake Susquehanna in the standings, while the Crusaders were looking to put some distance between themselves and the Royals,

In the opening game, the Royals were able to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. However, the Crusaders responded right away when junior designated player Lauren Creamer hit an RBI single, which brought home sophomore shortstop Heather Pearson, to cut the lead to just one. Neveroski hit an inside-the-park two-run home run in the fifth inning, which brought home Pearson again to extend the Susquehanna lead to 3-2.

Although Susquehanna was only able to put up five hits, they were opportune in timing and were able toshut down the Scranton hitting as the game ended 3-2.

COURTESY OF SPORTS INFORMATION

While game one was a slugfest that was fought to the last pitch, game two was the definition of a rout. Freshman Alexa Gonzalez took the mound and pitched a complete-game two-hitter in the second leg of the doubleheader, and the Crusader offense came to life, scoring eight runs.

Sophomore third baseman Emilie Bowman and Neveroski both went 2-4. With those two hits, Neveroski was able to drive in two runs as well as score one herself, while Boman picked up an RBI and a run.

The scoring began in the bottom of the second inning with a single from freshman first baseman Jackie Gore, which drove in sophomore catcher Kelly Miller. Later in the inning, Neveroski drilled a two-run triple to bring home Hanratty and Gore. Susquehanna tacked on two runs in both the third inning and fifth inning to extend its lead to 7-0. The final scoring came in the sixth inning when Boman doubled to bring home Neveroski, making the score 8-0.

The Crusaders split a pair of games against Gettysburg on April 26, losing the first game 11-7. Junior pitcher Jamie Fesinstine took the loss while Boman drove in three RBIs.

Susquehanna won the second game against Gettysburg 8-6,with Gonzalez getting the win, however allowing three home runs.

The team’s final games of the season will be on Saturday, April 30 at Elizabethtown.