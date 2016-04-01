Tzanetas, McLaughlin score eight in victory

BY NICK FORBES – ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR

The Susquehanna men’s lacrosse team defeated the visiting Goucher Gophers 14-7 on April 23.

The team also honored the class of 2016 members of the team as part of its senior day celebration.

The 12 seniors on the team have helped the team win 45 regular season games as well as lead the Crusaders to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament.

The game began evenly for the two teams, with Goucher striking early in the first quarter of the game.

Crusader sophomore attacker Alec Tzaneteas scored a pair of goals before Goucher could even the score at two, with a goal from freshman attacker Pierce Bailey.

Susquehanna sophomore midfielder Jake Purnell broke the 2-2 tie with 6:13 left in the first with an unassisted goal. After that, Susquehanna began to run away with the game.

Junior midfielder James Harabedian added the final goal of the quarter off an assist from sophomore midfielder Connor Ward.

Tzaneteas scored the third of his four goals of the day just under two minutes into the second quarter, and junior midfielder Chet McLaughlin backed him up just 40 seconds later with his first goal of the game to put Susquehanna ahead 6-2.

Goucher came right back with a goal of its own, but with 7:15 remaining in the half, McLaughlin took advantage of a man-up situation, scoring an impressive behind-the-back goal that fired up the rest of the Susquehanna team.

McLaughlin was not done there, scoring another goal in the exact same fashion just a few seconds later. McLaughlin would add another impressive goal late in the game, tying him and Tzaneteas for the most goals on the day with four apiece.

Both teams were held scoreless for the final seven minutes of the half.

Both defenses locked down, allowing little movement close to the net. Susquehanna went into the break with a comfortable 8-3 lead.

In the third, the teams traded goals with senior midfielder Greg Budd scoring first. Goucher scored with 4:50 left in the quarter thanks to sophomore attacker Jake Zeigler. Senior midfielder Greg Rabieki added another Susquehanna goal before Zeigler would score for the

Gophers with only two seconds left in the quarter, making the score 10-5.

In the final quarter of the game, a flurry of Susquehanna goals secured the win for the team. Tzaneteas and McLaughlin both tallied their fourth goals of the day. Senior attacker J.A. Howland and freshman midfielder Louis Pillari both added goals for the Crusaders as well.

Goucher scored two more times, but the Gophers could not get any sort of comeback going, losing the game 14-7.

Freshman Dylan Abplanalp got the win in goal, recording 10 saves.

Freshmen Ryan Cataldo and Coleman Dieffenbach also recorded time in goal at the end of the game.

Susquehanna was aggressive when it came to ground balls, winning 32 ground balls compared to Goucher’s 14.

Goucher’s record dropped to 8-6 and 0-5 in the Landmark Conference, which kept the Gophers tied with Drew for last place in the conference.

The Crusaders improved to 11-4 overall this season as well as 4-1 in conference play. With one game remaining against the United States

Merchant Marine Academy, Susquehanna is poised to take the No. 2 seed entering the Landmark Conference playoffs.

The Mariners boast an impressive record of 10-3, and are coming off a double overtime win against Catholic, a strong contender in the Landmark Conference.

The Crusaders will ride their four-game win streak into an away game against USMMA on Saturday, April 30.