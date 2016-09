THE CRUSADER / JESSICA DEIBERT

River-Crafting their words carefully — The Susquehanna annual publication known as Rivercraft launched on April 25 in Isaac’s Auditorium in Seibert Hall. The collaborative work features both poetry and prose from Susquehanna student writers. This year’s theme was “It’s hard to be the one to keep saying it.” The Rivercraft publication is put together by students every year, led by a number of student editors.